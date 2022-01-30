From public housing to public office, Stephanie Marshall shows the way in A.C.

Not only did she live in public housing — first in other apartments on Bacharach Boulevard, then in Atlantic City Apartments — but she also bought her home in the Inlet through an affordable housing program.

“I purchased the home when I was 30,” she said, with the help of a mortgage program for low- and moderate-income people. “That's why it's one of my platforms."

To be part of the middle class, she said, it was important to "go to college, purchase a home, volunteer in your community or even if you don’t volunteer, become a responsible adult and neighbor and a community person.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was something she was able to accomplish with the help of her family, she said, even though she became a single mom while still a teenager. Son Michael is now 30.

"We are blessed to have her on City Council. She has struggled and worked hard," said Council President George Tibbitt on Friday. "She made things happen for herself."

“I was determined,” she said, to get an education and join the middle class. "Education is something no one can take away from you."