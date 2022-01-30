 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From public housing to public office, Stephanie Marshall shows the way in A.C.
From public housing to public office, Stephanie Marshall shows the way in A.C.

New Atlantic City Council member Stephanie Marshall grew up in a public housing apartment. She's now the bookkeeper for the Atlantic City School District.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — From her City Hall office, new Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall can see the public housing apartment where she grew up.

“The first time I came in, it brought tears to my eyes," Marshall, 48, said. “I used to look at this building and wonder what people did here.”

The apartment complex, now called Carolina Village, was the Atlantic City Apartments then, Marshall said. She lived in a second-floor unit that faced City Hall, on North Carolina Avenue.

“I used to cut right through the City Hall courtyard to Atlantic Avenue to do my shopping," Marshall said. About all she knew then about city government was you went to City Hall to get birth certificates.

A 1991 graduate of Atlantic City High School, she also walked from the apartments to Atlantic Cape Community College, where she got a computer programming associates degree. Then she went to Kean College (now Kean University) in Union County to get a bachelor’s in finance in 2001.

She is now the bookkeeper for the Atlantic City School District.

Public housing and affordable housing programs are close to her heart. She has served on the board of the Atlantic City Housing Authority since 2008, she said.

Not only did she live in public housing — first in other apartments on Bacharach Boulevard, then in Atlantic City Apartments — but she also bought her home in the Inlet through an affordable housing program.

“I purchased the home when I was 30,” she said, with the help of a mortgage program for low- and moderate-income people. “That's why it's one of my platforms."

To be part of the middle class, she said, it was important to "go to college, purchase a home, volunteer in your community or even if you don’t volunteer, become a responsible adult and neighbor and a community person.”

That was something she was able to accomplish with the help of her family, she said, even though she became a single mom while still a teenager. Son Michael is now 30.

"We are blessed to have her on City Council. She has struggled and worked hard," said Council President George Tibbitt on Friday. "She made things happen for herself."

“I was determined,” she said, to get an education and join the middle class. "Education is something no one can take away from you."

It helped that she and her family lived in Atlanta in a suburban area for about two years during her middle school years, she said, and she saw Black families thriving, adults going to work and owning homes.

“It was a positive experience. I saw folks doing well,” Marshall said.

Unfortunately, she said, children who only grow up in public housing often don’t see that and cannot imagine it.

Marshall was on Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s 2021 ticket with Tibbitt and new Councilman Bruce Ward. All won.

The 20th anniversary of her college degree made her think about running, she said. She had been a community leader and had paid her dues, and had made increasing home ownership in the city a main focus of her campaign.

When he announced his running mates in January 2021, Small said Marshall had been working on campaigns and helping others get elected for 20 years, and now it was time for her to run.

"I've known her a long time, about 17 years," Tibbitt said. "I've known her from around the city and other elections. All the political ins and outs, I've never seen her get involved in," Tibbitt said. "I've never once seen her name in a negative way."

Even though politics — especially in Atlantic City — can be rough and tumble, she felt ready.

"I tend to get along with everybody," Marshall said. "Maybe I can bring something different to council, to bring everyone together."

+1 
Stephanie Marshall profile of new Atlantic City council member Friday Jan 28, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

0 Comments

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

