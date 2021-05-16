From Long Beach Island, a journalist celebrates the American waxes poetically on food

Page traversed the country in search of America’s favorite dishes, weaving their history into a story about the people who make them and those that they feed.

“We don’t venerate the remarkable experience of eating just simply good food, that was made well, by someone who really gives a damn,” he said.

He feasted on Neapolitan pizza in San Francisco, devoured burgers in Indiana, savored lox on the Lower East Side and ate mole in New Jersey at a restaurant called La Bamba, which happens to be right down the street from his house in Brant Beach.

Going like this from one place to the next is nothing new for Page. He has spent the majority of his life bouncing around the globe.

“When I got older, I sort of went to college,” he laughs. “But mostly I chased radio jobs, which took me to Oklahoma and Kansas. And then TV jobs, which took me from Kansas to Phoenix, to Atlanta to Houston.”

Following a brief stint in the Chicago bureau, NBC sent him to Europe, where he lived in London, Frankfurt and Budapest, covering the fall of communism.

This is where his passion for food truly began.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}