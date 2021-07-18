From hospital bed, Atlantic City Councilman Morshed details brutal assault

The man then struck Morshed in his left eye, then hit his nose. Morshed said he was struck five to seven times. Morshed fell to the ground, and was kicked several times by the other two people that were outside of the vehicle holding guns.

“They said two sentences: ‘This is a message for Atlantic City. This is a message for Atlantic City police,’” Morshed said.

Morshed said blood was coming out of his nose, ears and eyes, and his shirt was bloodied. As he laid there, he was afraid he would never see his family again, Morshed recalled as he got emotional. Morshed has a wife and three children.

The last thing Morshed said he remembered was attempting to climb into his vehicle but falling out. Police responded to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Morshed did not say Sunday night who dialed 911. He said he didn’t regain his senses until early Friday morning.

Morshed said safety for himself and other council members has always been a concern. He said he received numerous phone calls last week from people who didn’t want to see an end to the needle exchange program. It is run out of the Oasis Drop-In Center on Tennessee Avenue in the city’s Tourism District.