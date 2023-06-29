An 18-year-old student named Harvey Kesselman arrived for Stockton College’s opening day at an Atlantic City Boardwalk hotel in 1971, knowing he was attending a new, experimental school.

That didn’t stop him from being amazed by the non-traditional atmosphere.

“We went walking up one of the Boardwalk ramps ... to the then-condemned Mayflower Hotel,” Kesselman said in a recent interview as he is about to step down as Stockton University’s president.

The hotel, now demolished, was the interim location for much of the initial semester while the Galloway Township campus was being finished, Kesselman said.

The first faculty member he met was chemistry professor Shelby Broughton, whom he still sees from time to time.

“He had a long, long ponytail. He was wearing a leather vest, leather pants and no shirt. That is who my original preceptor or adviser was. I thought I was in La La Land, quite frankly,” Kesselman said. “He turned out to be one of the most brilliant people I ever met.”

The second faculty member he ran into was political science professor Bill Daly, whom he calls a Stockton legend. Daly died Jan. 31 at 83.

“He was a Midwestern conservative looking guy … in a short-sleeve shirt with a tie. It was two different worlds yet in the same place. It turned out to be an extraordinary experience.”

Kesselman, 72, graduated from Stockton with a political science degree and lots of math credits, and has worked at Stockton for more than 40 years, the last eight as president.

His last day will be Friday, after which new president Joe Bertolino takes over. Bertolino, named the sixth president of Stockton in March, leaves his post as the president of Southern Connecticut State University to come to Stockton.

Inheriting the Showboat issue

In 2015, Kesselman was named the president of the University of Southern Maine, but then-Stockton President Herman Saatkamp resigned after a botched attempt to open an Atlantic City campus at the former Showboat casino hotel.

Under Saatkamp, Stockton had purchased the Showboat for $18 million and sank another $8 million into it, even though it was under restrictive covenants that made it impossible to put a campus there.

When he was offered the Stockton presidency, Kesselman took it and then led the effort to sell the Showboat to Bart Blatstein, who now operates it as a hotel, and to build the city campus in the Chelsea neighborhood instead.

“I really don’t like to talk about Showboat,” Kesselman said. “I think he (Saatkamp) made a calculated risk. ... We all take risks and some of them work out and some of them don’t. It’s that simple.”

Kesselman credits Stockton with transforming his life. He was the first in his family to complete college — his mother graduated from high school but his father didn’t. And he eventually got his doctorate in higher education administration from Widener University.

He also met his wife, Lynne, at Stockton; they have three adult children.

But his K-12 educational experience was a lot more mixed, he said in a recent interview.

‘I was the class clown’

“I was the class clown,” he said of his days in elementary school in the Philadelphia suburbs. “My fourth grade teacher made me sit up in front of the class with my back to everyone else for almost a whole year. It was only when I won the (Delaware County) spelling bee she let me go sit back with my classmates.”

He didn’t like the regimentation of high school, going from class to class every 42 minutes with little choice in the matter.

“That’s not the way I think,” Kesselman said. “I always tested well, but I didn’t enjoy it.”

Kesselman realized he was a self-directed learner who read newspapers voraciously and read deeply on subjects in which he had an interest.

“That’s why Stockton was so appealing to me,” he said of the idea of an experimental college in which students carved their own paths of study. “In the early days, it was almost exclusively self-directed.”

The lack of structure was good for him, but not for many other students. The early graduation rate was only about 25%, he said.

Back then, young people rebelled against authority and the older generation, but today the divide is different, he said, and focused on identity.

“It’s ideological warfare happening right now. Facts become meaningless. It’s almost all emotional,” Kesselman said.

At Stockton, those ideological divides aren’t as overt, he said.

“Our students here get along really well. I was stunned — happily — that students crossing the political spectrum all waited four hours to get in to see (former GOP California Gov. Arnold) Schwarzenegger. That surprised me.”

Schwarzenegger spoke at Stockton in March.

Over the years, Kesselman has held almost every high level job at the school, helped it morph into a more traditional one, and eventually into the university it is now.

If he were staying longer, his next big project would be to start a law school at the city campus, Kesselman said.

“If I had five more years, it would happen,” he said.

He’d also love to see the completion of Phase 3 of the city campus, a potential mixed-use building on an empty beach lot near the campus, and the building of a coastal resiliency center at Gardner’s Basin, he said.

But to look ahead much further is difficult because artificial intelligence is evolving so rapidly that it’s almost impossible to predict how it will affect all fields, including education, he said.

‘I’m a blue collar kid at best’

Kesselman grew up in Media, Pennsylvania, with a father who worked in gas stations and later had his own, and a mother who worked in a shop that sold chickens.

A brother went into the military and a sister married out of high school. He was the baby of the family and the first to go to college.

One of his first jobs at Stockton was tutoring math.

“I always loved working with first generation and less-advantaged kids,” he said. “I’m a blue collar kid at best.”

When he sees his last name up on the Atlantic City campus’s first residence hall and on a city street — both recently named for him — he thinks of the years he vacationed there with his family.

“We would save up for two years to do four or five days in Atlantic City. We’d stay in these motels, not high-end hotels,” Kesselman said. “Just one generation later as a result of education, a few blocks away a road and a building are named after me. That really speaks to the value of education.”

The four Stockton presidents who preceded him mentored him, Kesselman said, helping prepare him to eventually take over.

“When the student is ready, the teacher will appear,” Kesselman said. “I would seek out their advice. That’s something I’d encourage all young people to do.”

Relationships are important, he said, and admits that his extraversion helped him develop those relationships.

“It’s much more difficult for introverted people. I try to encourage them to get out of that mode and don’t worry about it,” he said. “It’s hard to be a university president — or a senior administrator — and introverted ... even though many times they are the most thoughtful.”

When he’s not working, however, he can be a bit of a loner he said. He’ll sit down and read a book — he’s often in the middle of several at one time.

Right now, he’s reading Malcolm Gladwell’s “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” and Thomas Sowell’s “Economic Facts and Fallacies.”

Getting an early start

It has also helped his career to need just four to six hours of sleep each night.

“My day starts no later than 4 a.m. every day, seven days a week. I have never needed an alarm clock in my life,” he said.

That has given him about four more waking hours a day than most people, which may be the single most significant factor in his career trajectory, Kesselman said.

By 8 a.m. he has already read several newspapers and higher education periodicals, written emails and prepared himself for whatever is coming.

It’s difficult to predict what Stockton will be like in 18 years for a child born today. But there will always be a need to help transform teenagers into adults, he said. So he doesn’t see the campus experience going away.

“It does take social interactions, basketball games, concerts, dance recitals,” Kesselman said.

For those above age 22 or 23, he can see off-campus learning predominating, through the internet and/or artificial intelligence.

“Most people above that age are looking to get a credential,” he said. “If they do it that way, they eliminate travel.”

Artificial intelligence will be a major disruptor, he said, “at a level we have never experienced before.”

New leaders will figure out how to negotiate that change, he said, but he will be helping as long as he can.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he said of his decision to stay in the region and likely teach at Stockton for a time.