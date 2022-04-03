From chicken dishes to Jason Voorhees, South Jersey fundraises for Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine rages on, people across New Jersey are desperate to help any way they can.

Individuals, restaurants and businesses have undertaken some creative efforts to provide some sort of relief to the people suffering and the armed forces of Ukraine, all with similar motivations but unique approaches.

The church picnic

Benjamin Romanik, a Millville city commissioner and parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Millville, has been getting phone calls daily since the war began from people inquiring how and where they can donate.

On March 1, shortly after the war began, Romanik raised the Ukrainian flag at Captain Buck Waterfront Park.

Wearing yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, Romanik said, “Привіт, мене звати Бенджамін Романік, і я гордий українець-американець,” which translates to “Hello, my name is Benjamin Romanik, and I am a proud Ukrainian American.”

Romanik and his family are of Ukrainian descent, along with most of the members at St. Nicholas.

The Rev. Eugene Moniuk of St. Nicholas has been a “nervous wreck” since the war began, Romanik said, as his family is in Ukraine.

Previously, St. Nicholas had been sending any monetary donations it had received to the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia.

It is now directing its efforts toward a picnic fundraiser April 30 with live music, games and activities for children, and food. It is expecting 500 people at the event, as well as help from the local Boy Scout troop, Smith & Jackson Military Antiques and Firearms, and Glasstown Brewing Co.

The event will be noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $20, plus $10 for refreshments.

The chicken dish

The moment Jack Wright, owner of Exit Zero Filling Station in Cape May, saw pictures on the news of kids in Ukraine on sidewalks with little suitcases prepared to flee, he wanted to help any way he could.

Wright thought back to a Ukrainian artist on Etsy he had commissioned for artwork and ceramic dishes for his restaurant. He reached out and asked what charities in Ukraine needed the most support.

Come Back Alive is one of the largest Ukrainian foundations whose donations directly support the Ukrainian armed forces. Their transparency as an organization appealed to Wright.

“They need ammunition, they need to defend themselves,” Wright said.

With the help of Katie Dowe, manager of Exit Zero, Wright took to Facebook to announce that starting March 7, the restaurant would serve a Chicken Kyiv dish for $25, with the proceeds from each dish going to Come Back Alive.

Chicken Kyiv is a traditional Ukrainian dish. Exit Zero put its own spin on it by serving a garlic Parmesan stuffed chicken breast with Lyonnaise potatoes and a bahi onion topped with garlic butter.

Exit Zero Chef de Cuisine Mike Zsuffa described the dish as very basic and simple to make.

“Jack asked me on Saturday, we were doing it by Monday,” Zsuffa said.

Wright thought about putting Chicken Kyiv on the menu months ago, before the war. He recalled growing up in Scotland in the ’70s and going to England to eat the classic dish.

They have raised a total of $5,300 from the dish. Wright has been sending proceeds to the foundation at the end of each week.

He hopes Exit Zero’s efforts can help someone buy a couple of extra guns to defend themselves or keep someone alive for one more day.

The homicidal maniac

For the first two weeks of the war, all Brian Emenheiser did was watch the news. Seeing the devastation, he couldn’t help but think, “What if that was us?”

Emenheiser said he admires Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for standing with his people, visiting hospitals and the front lines rather than staying in his bunker.

“He reminds me of ‘Independence Day’’s Bill Pullman,” he said.

The Vineland resident is calling upon the powers of another famous film character in an attempt to be a force for good for the people of Ukraine.

Emenheiser — or South Jersey Jason, as some locals know him as — cosplays as Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” movies and will be a guest at Level Up Entertainment’s Free Comic Book Day, where he will raise money for UNICEF’s Ukraine efforts.

Every person who wants a photo with Emenheiser in costume can make a monetary donation of any amount with 100% of the proceeds going to UNICEF.

Emenheiser works at the Arc of Atlantic County, so with plenty of experience in developing fundraisers, he wanted to merge something he loved with something in his nature, helping people.

This past September marked three years of Emenheiser cosplaying as Jason, and December marked two years of him merging cosplaying with fundraising, having done at least six different fundraising events every year since.

There were plenty of cosplay groups doing charity work in the tri-state area, but none with a horror cosplayer, Emenheiser said, and he wanted to change that.

Free Comic Book Day will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Along with free comics, there will be local comic book artists, vendors and cosplay contests. In addition to providing photo ops, Emenheiser will be raffling off a “Friday the 13th”-themed wreath made by Etsy artist Nadine Mothershed.

