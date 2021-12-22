 Skip to main content
Friends in Action and Atlantic City firefighters host toy giveaway
Friends in Action and Atlantic City firefighters host toy giveaway

Friends in Action Inc. and the Atlantic City Fire Department distribute toys to children in Santa's Secret Workshop Toy giveaway.

ATLANTIC CITY — There was no snow or reindeer in sight at Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Atlantic City on Tuesday night, but there were friendly volunteers handing out hundreds of presents at the annual Holiday Toy Giveaway.

Friends in Action Inc. and the Atlantic City Fire Department hosted the event with other partners including the Atlantic City Boardwalk Tram Car, City Wide Towing and DTLR, a clothing store in the city.

“No parent is going to have to choose between buying toys for their children or food for their children. We will take care of one, so you can focus on the other," said Anthony Brower, president and chief financial officer of Friends in Action.

Brower, along with fire Chief Scott Evans, said they have partnered for the toy giveaway since Friends in Action started it in 2014.

"This is a great event. We enjoy coming out and doing community events that help out all the neighborhoods and kids in Atlantic City," Evans said.

From 6 to 8 p.m., children ranging from infants to teenagers trickled in to receive gifts for their specific ages outside of Vagabond at West End and Trenton avenues in Chelsea Heights. 

Besides toys and essentials, the event featured mellow holiday music, milk, cookies, coffee and hot chocolate — and a lot of Christmas spirit.

Ruby Conde, 51, of Atlantic City, was there with her niece and six grandchildren to get some holiday treats and toys.

"It means a lot for the kids. Friends in Action always does good for the city and the kids," Conde said.

All of Conde's grandchildren were ecstatic. They ran around the glowing holiday lights and decorations outside the restaurant while hanging on tightly to their new toys.

"This event is here for the people that can't get anything for their kids," Conde said with a smile as she watched her family play.

Additionally, Brower said, at least 800 children in schools from the surrounding area were able to get gifts because of the toy giveaway.  

Brower said he “gave his word” to help others in need, especially this holiday season.

“With COVID around, people aren’t working, and they’re struggling,” Brower said.

"It's been challenging with COVID the last two years. Fundraising came to a halt for events like these," said Evans. "We are concerned with the current increase in cases, but our team is making the necessary precautions to bring some cheer to the city we live in."

Dayna Bowden, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, said raising her four kids has been very stressful because of the pandemic.

"As a single parent, I don't get much help, so it's nice to catch a break," said Bowden, who was at the toy giveaway with three of her children. "This event means a lot to me."

Her son Ayden Trettner, 10, was "happy" to get a dinosaur set but said his favorite part of the event were all the Christmas lights on display at Vagabond.

Bowden's daughter, Iyanah, 11, also liked the lights and was happy with her spa set and other toys she got. But she said her favorite part of Christmas is seeing her family.

