Friends in Action and Atlantic City firefighters host toy giveaway

Ruby Conde, 51, of Atlantic City, was there with her niece and six grandchildren to get some holiday treats and toys.

"It means a lot for the kids. Friends in Action always does good for the city and the kids," Conde said.

All of Conde's grandchildren were ecstatic. They ran around the glowing holiday lights and decorations outside the restaurant while hanging on tightly to their new toys.

"This event is here for the people that can't get anything for their kids," Conde said with a smile as she watched her family play.

Additionally, Brower said, at least 800 children in schools from the surrounding area were able to get gifts because of the toy giveaway.

Brower said he “gave his word” to help others in need, especially this holiday season.

“With COVID around, people aren’t working, and they’re struggling,” Brower said.

"It's been challenging with COVID the last two years. Fundraising came to a halt for events like these," said Evans. "We are concerned with the current increase in cases, but our team is making the necessary precautions to bring some cheer to the city we live in."