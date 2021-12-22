Friends in Action and ACFD host annual Holiday Toy Giveaway at Vagabond AC

Ruby Conde, 51, a resident of Atlantic City, was there with her niece and six grandchildren to get some holiday treats and toys.

"It means a lot for the kids. Friends in Action always does good for the city and the kids," said Conde.

All of Conde's grandchildren were ecstatic. They cheerfully ran around the glowing holiday lights and decorations outside of Vagabond, while tightly hanging on to their new toys.

"This event is here for the people that can't get anything for their kids," Conde said with a smile as she watched her family happily playing.

Additionally, Brower said at least 800 children in schools from the surrounding area were also able to get gifts thanks to the Holiday Toy Giveaway.

Brower said he “gave his word” to help and assist others in need, especially during this holiday season.

“With COVID around, people aren’t working, and they’re struggling,” said Brower.