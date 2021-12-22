Friends in Action and ACFD host annual Holiday Toy Giveaway at Vagabond AC

ATLANTIC CITY — There was no snow or reindeer in sight at Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Atlantic City on Tuesday night, but there were friendly volunteers handing out hundreds of presents at the annual Holiday Toy Giveaway.
Friends in Action Inc. and the Atlantic City Fire Department hosted the annual event with other partners including the Atlantic City Boardwalk Tram Car, City Wide Towing, and DTLR, a clothing store in Atlantic City.
“No parent is going to have to choose between buying toys for their children or food for their children. We will take care of one, so you can focus on the other," said the President and CFO of Friends in Action Inc., Anthony Brower.
Brower, along with Atlantic City Fire Department Chief Scott Evans, said they have partnered together for the Holiday Toy Giveaway since Friends in Action started it in 2014.
"This is a great event. We enjoy coming out and doing community events that help out all the neighborhoods and kids in Atlantic City," said Evans.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., children ranging from infants to teenagers trickled in to receive their special gifts for their specific ages outside of Vagabond.
Besides toys and essentials, the event featured mellow holiday music playing, milk, cookies, coffee and hot chocolate for everyone who attended — and a lot of Christmas spirit.
Ruby Conde, 51, a resident of Atlantic City, was there with her niece and six grandchildren to get some holiday treats and toys.
"It means a lot for the kids. Friends in Action always does good for the city and the kids," said Conde.
All of Conde's grandchildren were ecstatic. They cheerfully ran around the glowing holiday lights and decorations outside of Vagabond, while tightly hanging on to their new toys.
"This event is here for the people that can't get anything for their kids," Conde said with a smile as she watched her family happily playing.
Additionally, Brower said at least 800 children in schools from the surrounding area were also able to get gifts thanks to the Holiday Toy Giveaway.
Brower said he “gave his word” to help and assist others in need, especially during this holiday season.
“With COVID around, people aren’t working, and they’re struggling,” said Brower.
"It's been challenging with COVID the last two years. Fundraising came to a halt for events like these," said Evans. "We are concerned with the current increase in cases, but our team is making the necessary precautions to bring some cheer to the city we live in."
Dayna Bowden, 38, from Egg Harbor Township, said raising her four kids has been very stressful because of COVID.
"As a single parent, I don't get much help, so it's nice to catch a break," said Bowden, who was at the toy giveaway with three of her four children. "This event means a lot to me."
Her son Ayden Trettner, 10, was "happy" to get his cool dinosaur set, but said his favorite part of the event were all the Christmas lights on display at Vagabond.
Bowden's daughter, Iyanah, 11, also liked the holiday lights and was happy with her spa set and other toys she got.
While exuberant with the toys and goodies she got from the Holiday Toy Giveaway, Iyanah said her favorite part about Christmas was seeing her family.
GALLERY: Atlantic City Toy Giveaway
