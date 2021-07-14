Friends and relatives celebrate with Galloway World War II veteran

“He fought through two invasions,” Russ said. “He was in a barbershop quartet in Atlantic City.”

Russ Miller remained in Germany after the war, working on air control in the American zone of the divided country. He mentioned a visit to Berchtesgaden, the town in the Bavarian Alps where Adolf Hitler and top Nazi officials had a retreat known as the Eagle’s Nest.

“I actually stood in the window that Hitler had made so that he could see his homeland,” Miller said.

He was set to return home in 1948. By that time, the Soviet Union had blockaded West Berlin, the area of the occupied city under the control of the Western allies. In response, American and British planes, and those of several other countries, dropped millions of tons of food into the city.

Miller, who was there for the height of the operation, said the combat-experienced pilots were well prepared for the task.

“It was the greatest feat ever. It couldn’t be duplicated today,” he said of the operation.

Miller worked a number of jobs in his life, as a waiter, a theater usher and more, but most of his career was in law enforcement.

