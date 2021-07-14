Friends and relatives celebrate with Atlantic County World War II veteran

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Russ Miller retains the iron grip and booming voice of his youth. He shows off the latter each time someone knocks on his door in the Blue Heron Pines development late Sunday afternoon.
The knocks are frequent.
“Come on in,” he bellows, without checking who might be at the door. It’s his 93rd birthday party, and Miller is surrounded by friends, neighbors and relatives and apparently eager for more.
Miller is a World War II veteran who worked for years in law enforcement, including at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, just down the road from his home.
“I grew up on Parkside Avenue in Atlantic City, back in the day when they had pro ball on the field and semi-pro football,” he said. His father worked as a motorman for the trolley, he said.
Volunteers uncovering hundreds of graves at historic South Jersey cemetery for Black vets, former enslaved people
The tiny reddish-orange flags that dot a corner of the historic Mount Peace Cemetery in Lawn…
Miller served in the Army Air Corps — the precursor to the Air Force — in the European theater during World War II.
“I was in a radar operation. I was in the 603rd Air Control Squadron,” Miller said. “I was the runt of the three brothers that were in World War II.”
Of six siblings, his brothers Gene and Bill also served during the war. Gene Miller served as a gunner, taking on German tanks. Russ Miller said Gene received multiple decorations, including the Silver Star.
“He fought through two invasions,” Russ said. “He was in a barbershop quartet in Atlantic City.”
Russ Miller remained in Germany after the war, working on air control in the American zone of the divided country. He mentioned a visit to Berchtesgaden, the town in the Bavarian Alps where Adolf Hitler and top Nazi officials had a retreat known as the Eagle’s Nest.
ATLANTIC CITY — The four Atlantic County men who are working to build a memorial to World Wa…
“I actually stood in the window that Hitler had made so that he could see his homeland,” Miller said.
He was set to return home in 1948. By that time, the Soviet Union had blockaded West Berlin, the area of the occupied city under the control of the Western allies. In response, American and British planes, and those of several other countries, dropped millions of tons of food into the city.
Miller, who was there for the height of the operation, said the combat-experienced pilots were well prepared for the task.
“It was the greatest feat ever. It couldn’t be duplicated today,” he said of the operation.
Miller worked a number of jobs in his life, as a waiter, a theater usher and more, but most of his career was in law enforcement.
There was a thankful mood among the crowd at the Middle Township Memorial Day Parade on Mond…
“I was working for the electric company, and they had a big layoff, so I started as a police officer,” he said. He worked his way up to become a detective lieutenant. He later moved to the Federal Aviation Administration.
“I was a chief of police with the NAFEC (the precursor to the tech center) police department, and then I became a special agent with the FAA. I did a lot with the hijack program,” Miller said. “I was one of the original people who worked with the sky marshals back in 1970, when President Nixon brought them on.”
Two of his three children were at the party Sunday, John Miller and Kathy Warburton. Their brother Robert Miller was unable to attend.
Miller married his wife, Betty, in 1949. She died in 2014, he said.
“She was a well-known artist,” he said. One of her paintings, a study of Indian corn, hangs nearby. Behind him, framed photos of family members top the mantelpiece, adorned with a “Happy Birthday” banner. There were also balloons tied to his chair. One said “9,” another “3.” As they moved back and forth, family members teased him that he had just turned 39.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Sunday morning weather added an extra level of poignancy to the Memorial…
Miller has lived in the Blue Heron Pines golf development for nearly 20 years.
He held off before mentioning another accomplishment of which he was obviously proud.
“I made two holes in one,” he said with a grin.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.