OCEAN CITY – As Matt Friedman winds down his last days as the Superintendent of Schools of the Ocean City school district – his last day is Friday – he reports a mix of regret for his short time in the district and excitement for his new position.

“I have a lot of mixed feelings,” he said in a recent interview. “Not only is the island beautiful, what makes it a great place are the students, the staff, the administration, the school board and the parents. As a leader, that’s all you could ever ask for.”

In March, Friedman accepted a job leading the Quakertown Community School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. That district is about twice the size of Ocean City in terms of the number of students, and far closer to his home in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

The Bucks County Herald reports his starting salary at the new district as $207,000 a year. In Ocean City, he made $190,000.

Before coming to Ocean City, he had worked as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in the South Orange Maplewood school district. He had a two-decade career in education, beginning as a teacher.

Friedman said he comes from a family of educators, and both of his parents were teachers. Early on, he said, he wanted to become an administrator.

“I knew I wanted to effect change in a much bigger way, so I knew I wanted to get into administration,” Friedman said.

The Ocean City School Board approved his appointment in May of last year, and he began in July, stepping in just in time for one of the biggest controversies in the district in years as new state education standards went into effect.

The standards proved deeply controversial, with some community members and parents complaining that they went too far in topics related to gender and sexuality. The opposition led to a response from other parents and some students, who advocated on behalf of gay and trans students at public events and school board meetings.

Friedman pointed to efforts undertaken during the school year, including a project that got fathers and other men involved in the Ocean City Primary School, called Watch DOGS, or Dads of Great Students. The program began this year, and Friedman hopes it will continue under the next superintendent.

He also worked on the creation of an e-sports arena at Ocean City High School.

Friedman cited work on “A Portrait of a Graduate,” aimed at providing a “stable foundation for our new strategic plan,” with input from parents, students, teachers, residents and other stakeholders. That work is set to continue after Friedman leaves the district.

Ocean City has not always been kind to outgoing superintendents, with some picketing outside the retirement party for the former super, Kathleen Taylor. Friedman’s quick departure drew criticism from some at Board of Education meetings, including from members of the Fairness in Taxes organization, who cited funds spent on professional development that would end up benefiting Quakertown.

Members of the organization cited close to $60,000 spent on professional development, and pointed out that Friedman renegotiated his contract with Ocean City to allow more time for travel to events, conferences and professional development opportunities.

Most of that money was not for him, Friedman said in an interview outside a local café in Ocean City.

“There was only $14,000 of that was directly for me,” Friedman said. Of that, he said, about $5,000 went toward membership fees and dues for multiple organizations. He cited the Chamber of Commerce, as well as national and statewide groups. “I need to be a member of those.”

Most were provided to previous superintendents, he said, and are common practice in school districts. As for seeking more time, he said he had been accepted into a two-year mentoring program called the National Superintendents Academy, one of only 150 slots across the country. If he were still working in Ocean City if he completes the program as expected next year, he would be only the fourth superintendent in New Jersey to do so.

He said he told the Quakertown board of his intentions during the negotiations for his new job,

“I always had in the back of my mind, ‘Look, I’m not desperate to leave Ocean City.’ So, if they don’t meet me where I want to be met, then I don’t feel any pressure,” Friedman said. “It’s a good situation to be in. It’s not a consolation prize to be in Ocean City. I’m very happy and content.”

But he believes he made the right decision, choosing a job closer to home.

“The two most important jobs for me are being a husband and being a father,” Friedman said. “Sometimes you have to make decisions that are best for your family.”

This month, the Ocean City Board of Education named Scott McCartney as interim superintendent, at a rate of $700 a day, to fill the role as the search continues for the next full-time superintendent.

The district underwent an extensive search last year before offering the job to Friedman.