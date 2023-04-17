UPPER TOWNSHIP – A large-scale implosion will still take out structures at the former B.L. England power plant, but the owners now say the 475-foot smokestack will remain, at least for now.
“Additional safety protocols are being added to assure a safe Stack implosion at a later date,” said Chad Parks on Monday.
He’s an executive vice president with the Beesely’s Point Development Group LLC, which plans to develop the site of the former coal fired plant.
Plans are still to demolish the three large units on the site, which housed the coal and diesel powered generators.
Last September, hundreds of people turned out for the implosion of the cooling tower at the property. The plant was in operation from 1961 until May of 2019.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.