Fresh funds set to flow to local Urban Enterprise Zone communities

With a new promise of funding a decade after it dried up, North Wildwood plans to reestablish the board overseeing its Urban Enterprise Zone.
“We’re getting the band back together,” Mayor Pat Rosenello said.
The UEZ program began in 1983 to encourage investment in communities. Within the zones, shoppers pay half the state sales tax they would elsewhere. Currently, that’s slightly more than 3.3%.
Originally, most of the funds raised by that lower tax rate would stay in the community to help fund economic development, including infrastructure work, beautification projects or for loans to local businesses.
But former Gov. Chris Christie diverted that money to the state treasury in an effort to close budget gaps, a move decried by some lawmakers at the time. In local communities, the tax break remained but the funding went away.
In North Wildwood, without the money to spend, the local UEZ board stopped meeting.
Jesse L. Tweedle Sr., the outgoing Pleasantville mayor, gives credit for his political caree…
“The money dried up, so they really had nothing to do,” Rosenello said.
Earlier this year, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver signed a law that reopened the rusty taps. The 32 UEZs throughout the state will share $42.5 million from a Zone Assistance Fund, pulled from the state’s general fund, with a portion of that set to go toward administrative costs. In future years, that number is expected to range from $60 million to $80 million, according to Gina Trish, a spokesperson for Oliver and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.
She said the state Legislature directed the UEZ Authority to assess the program to evaluate what resources were needed. That report came out in 2019 and included several recommendations, such as improving the way the state tracks outcomes and reinstating some of the money to help the UEZs.
Rosenello suggested it helps that Trenton is currently flush with cash, showing a surplus of more than $10 billion a year after the state seemed stuck in a deep revenue hole.
Tax collections were better than expected, and the federal government piled on more than $6 billion in stimulus aid, even before President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Monday, with an estimated $12.31 billion set to flow to New Jersey over the next five years.
All those billions and trillions may overshadow the $1 million set to come to the Wildwoods as part of the first year of UEZ funding, but Rosenello is not complaining. Where that money will go is yet to be determined, but he sees it as a way to boost economic revitalization efforts throughout the barrier island.
ATLANTIC CITY — Casino Control Commission Vice Chair Sharon Anne Harrington officially retir…
The four communities of the Wildwoods — North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and tiny West Wildwood — combine efforts on marketing and tourism development on Five Mile Beach. They also are all part of the same UEZ, one of the few combined UEZs in the state.
Another is Vineland and Millville in Cumberland County, where city officials are deciding where to spend the expected cash.
“We’re working on that now,” said Sandy Forosisky, who heads up Vineland’s Economic Development Department. “We’re thinking by February we’ll be able to access some money.”
Unlike in the Wildwoods, the board for Vineland and Millville’s UEZ continued to meet even without money to spend, although on a reduced schedule. The board has started working on a five-year plan for the funding, which Forosisky said will take some time.
Until then, she said, the state will consider specific projects for funding. She envisions spending the roughly $2.1 million on a loan program to help business owners renovate and improve their facilities, as well as helping keep commercial areas clean and safe.
Before the state redirected the funding, she said, the UEZ program had a tremendous impact.
ATLANTIC CITY — A coordinated effort between the city and the Casino Reinvestment Developmen…
The 2019 state report found the UEZ program has helped businesses, but stated it is uncertain whether the amount of increased economic activity is worth more than the tax funds the state lost from the reduced sales tax rate.
Participating cities see a benefit, the DCA-commissioned report states.
“However, it is unrealistic to believe that any single economic development program can lift a municipality with entrenched problems of distress and poverty to health and sustainability,” the report states. “The UEZ Program is only one tool in the state’s economic toolbox, but it appears to be a valuable tool. Therefore, there is no recommendation to replace or sunset the UEZ Program.”
Even without the sales tax funds returning to the municipalities, the UEZ designations have helped some local businesses. Having half the sales tax can help, and there are other incentives. In 2019, a group of businesses relocating in Pleasantville cited the UEZ as a major reason why.
Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward did not respond to requests for an interview for this story, but in a message to residents posted on the city’s website, she describes the UEZ as the most beneficial program in which the city participates.
“If you are a retail shopper, you can save 50% off the state sales tax by shopping at UEZ member businesses,” she wrote. “If you are a business, you can enjoy tax incentives, low-interest business loans and other perks for being in the UEZ. The entire community benefits from the investment of those UEZ sales tax revenues into our commercial and industrial districts.”
Taxpayers may be on the hook for more than $2 million in loans made through state economic d…
In South Jersey, Camden and Bridgeton also participate in the UEZ program.
How much each city will receive is based on a state formula that looks at economic distress, the number of unemployed people in the community, the number of commercial and industrial parcels and the number of sales that will see the reduced rate.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.