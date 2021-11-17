Fresh funds set to flow to local Urban Enterprise Zone communities

She said the state Legislature directed the UEZ Authority to assess the program to evaluate what resources were needed. That report came out in 2019 and included several recommendations, such as improving the way the state tracks outcomes and reinstating some of the money to help the UEZs.

Rosenello suggested it helps that Trenton is currently flush with cash, showing a surplus of more than $10 billion a year after the state seemed stuck in a deep revenue hole.

Tax collections were better than expected, and the federal government piled on more than $6 billion in stimulus aid, even before President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Monday, with an estimated $12.31 billion set to flow to New Jersey over the next five years.

All those billions and trillions may overshadow the $1 million set to come to the Wildwoods as part of the first year of UEZ funding, but Rosenello is not complaining. Where that money will go is yet to be determined, but he sees it as a way to boost economic revitalization efforts throughout the barrier island.

Harrington retires from Casino Control Commission, no replacement yet from governor ATLANTIC CITY — Casino Control Commission Vice Chair Sharon Anne Harrington officially retir…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The four communities of the Wildwoods — North Wildwood, Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and tiny West Wildwood — combine efforts on marketing and tourism development on Five Mile Beach. They also are all part of the same UEZ, one of the few combined UEZs in the state.