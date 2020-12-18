Freeholders approve Formica as shared services coordinator, some question timing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was not true that it was the very last minute. They had the agenda since Friday,” Levinson said. “The position is ideal for somebody that knows all the mayors all the council people. It is a shared service position that is grant funded by the state of New Jersey and he is an ideal candidate for this position. Even the detractors said that he is the best candidate.”

Formica, who served on the board for more than 10 years, resigned from his role in September to avoid conflicts of interest with his new job at a private consulting firm.

According to the resolution, the board authorized Levinson on April 7 to apply for and accept grant funding from the Local Efficiency Achievement Program (LEAP) to be used to hire a shared services coordinator. The coordinator will work with county offices and the 23 municipalities to identify and advance shared services. The position is funded through the end of 2021, and Formica has declined any associated benefits, Levinson said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Coursey said he thought the Freeholder vote on the position was unnecessary because Levinson has the power to appoint coordinators without the board’s approval. Levinson said Thursday that while Coursey is correct, he wanted to give the Freeholders the opportunity to interview the candidate.