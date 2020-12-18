Freeholders approve Formica as shared services coordinator, some question timing

Former Atlantic County Freeholder Frank Formica will soon take on a new role of county shared services coordinator, a position county officials hope will bring about taxpayer savings and greater efficiency.
The unanimous vote to approve Formica in his $40,000 a year, grant-funded position did not come without some controversy Tuesday as a few of the Freeholders complained about a lack of transparency in the process, calling out County Executive Dennis Levinson for his role.
"The way this is being presented smacks of cronyism and the Old Boys network, and this is why the residents of Atlantic County say Dennis Levinson runs this board," Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick (At-Large) and Ernest Coursey (District 1), both Democrats, said they were displeased that the resolution for the appointment was added just after the budget and finance committee meeting Dec. 11.
Coursey added that a resolution was passed by the board last year requiring a 12-day grace period for items being added to the agenda.
“I like Frank; I’ve got a lot of respect for Frank, and Frank has done a lot of good in the community,” Coursey said Thursday, adding it was not a personal attack on his former colleague. “I don’t like the process, I don’t like the way this is being done.”
Levinson said Thursday that he thought the freeholders’ reaction was comical.
“It was not true that it was the very last minute. They had the agenda since Friday,” Levinson said. “The position is ideal for somebody that knows all the mayors all the council people. It is a shared service position that is grant funded by the state of New Jersey and he is an ideal candidate for this position. Even the detractors said that he is the best candidate.”
Formica, who served on the board for more than 10 years, resigned from his role in September to avoid conflicts of interest with his new job at a private consulting firm.
According to the resolution, the board authorized Levinson on April 7 to apply for and accept grant funding from the Local Efficiency Achievement Program (LEAP) to be used to hire a shared services coordinator. The coordinator will work with county offices and the 23 municipalities to identify and advance shared services. The position is funded through the end of 2021, and Formica has declined any associated benefits, Levinson said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Coursey said he thought the Freeholder vote on the position was unnecessary because Levinson has the power to appoint coordinators without the board’s approval. Levinson said Thursday that while Coursey is correct, he wanted to give the Freeholders the opportunity to interview the candidate.
“With all the complaining and all the moaning, they had the opportunity to vote no or to table it, instead they shoot their mouths off and vote unanimously (in favor),” Levinson said. “It was much ado about absolutely nothing.”
Levinson noted that expansion of shared services is a goal of both Sen. President Steve Sweeney and Gov. Phil Murphy.
“We have 565 municipalities in the state of New Jersey - more than Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware put together - and that’s why our taxes are so extraordinarily high, and people are leaving the state in droves. So here’s an opportunity to get somebody involved that knows all of the players,” Levinson said.
Fitzpatrick and Coursey agreed that the position is needed to save taxpayers money.
“But we have to all follow the same process,” she said. “There’s shouldn’t be two ways of doing things in the county depending on who you know. Everything should be fair and above board.”
