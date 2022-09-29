 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free weekend parking at Wave garage for Atlantic City residents

The Wave parking garage at Tanger Outlets The Walk

ATLANTIC CITY — Parking at the Wave garage at Fairmount and Mississippi avenues will be free for residents and visitors wanting to avoid flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive in the area this weekend. Free parking will be available from 8 p.m. Friday through noon Monday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Thursday in a news release.

Parking will be limited to the garage’s second floor, CRDA said.

Parking personnel will be on duty to validate parking waivers upon departure.

— Eric Conklin

