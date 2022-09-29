Free weekend parking at Wave Garage for Atlantic City residents as remnants of Hurricane Ian approach

ATLANTIC CITY — Parking at the Wave Garage on Fairmount and Mississippi avenues will be free for residents and visitors wanting to avoid flooding as remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive in the area this weekend.
Free parking will be available from 8 p.m. Friday through noon Monday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said in a Thursday news release.
Parking will be limited to the garage's second floor, CRDA said.
Standard parking personnel will be on duty to valid parking waivers upon departure.
