Free testing center opens in Mays Landing

A new COVID-19 and antibody testing center opened Tuesday at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Mays Landing.
The center will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday until Feb. 1. The hours of operation are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday. The church is located at 5021 Harding Highway.
Insurance is requested but not required.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
