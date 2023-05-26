CAPE MAY — Free shuttle service is returning to the city for summer beginning Memorial Day weekend, officials said on Friday.
Shuttles will run Friday through Sunday between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., through June 11.
The shuttles will then shift to a seven-day service from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning June 16 until Labor Day.
Two Shuttles with identical routes will run in opposite directions for effective service, officials said. Shuttle stops will be marked with signs on city streets.
The route are available at capemaycity.com/CapeMayFreeShuttle, in a brochure available at Convention Hall, and at hotels and establishments throughout the resort.
