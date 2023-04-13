GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University African American professors Donnetrice Allison and Aaron Moss developed a television show pilot they hope will get picked up by a network or streaming service.

“Teaching While Black,” a 38-minute fictional story, features an African-American, hip-hop loving millennial female protagonist named Shayna Black, whose first university-level teaching job is at a predominantly white institution in the rural heartland of this country.

A free screening of “Teaching While Black” will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton Atlantic City’s John R. Scarpa Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave.

The pair are now trying to find a home on network or cable TV or a streaming service for their project.

Allison, a professor of communication studies and Africana studies, has been a media scholar for more than the last two decades analyzing how Black people have been portrayed in film and television.

“Shayna Black is very smart and three dimensional. People will see a professional Black professor. There is not a show with a character like this one,” Allison said.

Allison earned her Ph.D in intercultural communication at Howard University in Washington D.C. and was 25 years old when she started teaching at a predominately white institution. The “Teaching While Black” story comes from those experiences. She came in 2004 to Stockton.

Since Allison was a little girl, she has been writing. She has written poetry, short stories, began several novels and recently finished her first, but she started writing “Teaching While Black” in 2018.

Allison never wrote a TV or movie script previously, so she downloaded the screenwriting software Final Draft and checked some books out of the library, including, “Save The Cat! The Last Book on Screenwriting You’ll Ever Need” by Blake Snyder.

“I’m a big fan of (television screenwriter) Shonda Rimes,” Allison said, adding she read the script for the pilot of “Grey’s Anatomy” that Rimes created, wrote and produced.

Allison wanted to write a script that took place in contemporary times, not when she started teaching on a post-secondary level. Her main character was a sociology professor, so she contacted younger female Stockton faculty members to learn more about teaching sociology and also to educate herself more about social media accounts.

“They hipped me to Instagram,” Allison said.

Allison also she reached out to Moss, 37, in 2019 to read her script and to gain perspective about what it is like to be a young African American faculty member today.

“He loved it (the script) so much. He said, ‘I think you should consider shooting it,’” Allison said. “He organized all the shots and directed it... He had all the behind the camera stuff to make it reality from script to screen.”

Moss, an assistant professor of theater/directing, completed a Master of Fine Arts at Yale School of Drama and taught in New York State before coming in 2019 to Stockton. He has been teaching on the college level since age 28.

Besides doing film and television gigs as an actor, Moss himself has been a young professor hired to work at a predominantly white institution.

“I was floored,” Moss said, about both the quality and relatability of Allison’s initial script. “This is what happened to me.”

In the beginning, Moss regarded Allison as a colleague and was open minded when she first asked him to read her script, but he was really surprised by how well she did in her first attempt.

Moss has appeared in the movie “American Hustle” with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, the film “The First Purge” from Universal Pictures and HBO’s “The Wire” and NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street” among other projects. He knows what quality level a script has to reach to be greenlit, which means to give permission to proceed with a project.

In the script, Allison injected universal truths young people, Blacks, whites, women and men can relate to, Moss said, but he helped structure the story, so it better reflected a television series pilot rather than that of a short film.

Allison is credited as the creator, writer and executive producer. Moss is credited as co-creator and writer, executive producer, acts as assistant basketball coach Raymond Thompson, and he directed the pilot.

“Most directors either attend film school, or they started as actors,” Moss said, adding he did quite a bit of research to supplement what he didn’t already know. “Allison took a good risk.”

Even though Allison didn’t know this when they began, she said she and Moss work really well together.

“We were in agreement and on the same page throughout the process,” Allison said.

Moss applied for most of the funding to allow for the pilot to be shot, and the dozen speaking roles were filled by many actors from New York, Allison said. Stockton students served as part of the film crew, which was a credit they could put in their resume, she said.

Allison decided to write a comedy and not a drama. She said her mother thinks she is funny, and she still tells jokes at age 85. She said she watched such dramedies such as “Atlanta” and “Insecure.”

“This is not like a sitcom with slapstick. It’s smart and sarcastic,” Allison said. “It’s a kind of comedy with social commentary.”