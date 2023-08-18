The state Department of Agriculture will continue its summer Jersey Fresh produce giveaway next week.

Next up on the menu: peaches.

The department will recognize National Eat a Peach Day on Tuesday, handing out fresh peaches in Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights. August is National Peach Month.

Peaches will be available beginning at 1 p.m. until supplies last at East Schellenger Avenue and the Boardwalk near Morey's Piers in Wildwood, St. James Place and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and Grant Avenue and the Boardwalk in Seaside Heights.

New Jersey is annually among the top 10 producers of peaches in the U.S. In 2022, New Jersey had a production value of $19 million for peaches, according to the USDA, a total of 18 million pounds across 3,600 acres in the state.

“Peaches are one of the staples of the Jersey Fresh season, and we have a robust crop this year,” Assistant Agriculture Secretary Joe Atchison III said in a news release. “We look forward to distributing this great tasting fruit to those on the boardwalks where we will be located.”

Earlier this month, the Agriculture Department handed out grape tomatoes at the same locations as part of a similar initiative.

For more information and where to purchase Jersey Fresh peaches, visit findjerseyfresh.com.