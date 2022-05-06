Free parking permitted at Atlantic City garage as storm approaches

ATLANTIC CITY — Free parking at the Wave garage will be granted Saturday through Monday as flooding from a weekend storm is expected at the Jersey Shore, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Friday.
Parking at the garage, at Mississippi and Fairmount avenues, will be available from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Monday through a request by the city's Office of Emergency Management.
Forecasts call for a storm to drop heavy amounts of rain Saturday and Sunday, which will likely lead to flooding, the city said.
The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood watch and gale advisory for the city this weekend.
