Free parking offered to Atlantic City residents at Wave Parking Garage

ATLANTIC CITY — City residents can park at the Wave Parking Garage, at the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount avenues, from 10 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Reinvestment Development Authority said.
The decision was made at the request of the city's Office of Emergency Management as the area experiences its largest snowfall in nearly four years.
Parking will only be permitted on the fourth floor, the CRDA said. Parking passes will be validated by on-duty staff at the exit gate.
