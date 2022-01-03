 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free parking offered to Atlantic City residents at Wave Parking Garage
0 comments
top story

Free parking offered to Atlantic City residents at Wave Parking Garage

{{featured_button_text}}
The Wave parking garage at Tanger Outlets, The Walk

The Wave parking garage at Tanger Outlets, The Walk

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — City residents can park at the Wave Parking Garage, at the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount avenues, from 10 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Reinvestment Development Authority said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The decision was made at the request of the city's Office of Emergency Management as the area experiences its largest snowfall in nearly four years.

Parking will only be permitted on the fourth floor, the CRDA said. Parking passes will be validated by on-duty staff at the exit gate. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of flights canceled in a single day due to omicron wave

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News