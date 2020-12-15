Free parking for Atlantic City residents, visitors at Wave parking garage ahead of storm

ATLANTIC CITY — Officials are offering residents and visitors free overnight parking for two nights this week at the Wave Parking Garage due to an impending coastal storm.
Parking will be available from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the city’s Office of Emergency Management and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The Wave garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave. between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue.
Overnight parking will only be permitted on the fourth floor of the garage, and standard parking personnel will be on duty through the overnight hours, officials said. Residents will be required to show proof of residency, and parking will be validated at the exit gate upon departure.
