Free parking for Atlantic City residents returns ahead of anticipated snow

ATLANTIC CITY — For the second time this week, city officials have granted free parking for residents on the Wave Parking Garage's fourth floor.
Support Local Journalism
The free parking will be available from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday as a second nor'easter in five days is expected to drop several inches of snow on the region.
Standard parking personnel will be on duty, and parking will be validated at the exit gate upon departure, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Thursday.
The garage is located on Baltic Avenue between Mississippi and Fairmount avenues, near Tanger Outlets The Walk.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.