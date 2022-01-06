 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free parking for Atlantic City residents returns ahead of anticipated snow
The Wave parking garage at Tanger Outlets, The Walk

The Wave Parking Garage is located on Baltic Avenue near Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY — For the second time this week, city officials have granted free parking for residents on the Wave Parking Garage's fourth floor.

The free parking will be available from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday as a second nor'easter in five days is expected to drop several inches of snow on the region.

Standard parking personnel will be on duty, and parking will be validated at the exit gate upon departure, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority said Thursday.

The garage is located on Baltic Avenue between Mississippi and Fairmount avenues, near Tanger Outlets The Walk.

