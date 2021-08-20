Free parking at Wave Garage during Tropical Storm Henri, CRDA says

ATLANTIC CITY – The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will open up the Wave Parking Garage for residents and visitors, providing free overnight parking Saturday as Tropical Storm Henri makes its way up the East Coast.
CRDA said the actions were at the request of Atlantic City’s Office of Emergency Management.
The Wave garage, at the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues, will be available 8 a.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday.
Overnight parking will only be permitted on the fourth floor of the garage during this time.
Parking will be validated at the exit gate upon departure.
