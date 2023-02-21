ATLANTIC CITY — William Keenan had his first ever manicure and pedicure Tuesday in a common room at the Ocean Club condominiums, during a free event sponsored by the city's Office of Senior Services.

"This is my maiden voyage," Keenan said as Marquise Woods of B Beauty Nails worked on his feet. "She's wonderful. She really knows what she is doing."

Wife Joyce Keenan had just gotten a free haircut from barber Mike Jones, and both were happy with the results.

And at another table, residents were able to get information from health adviser Denise Fuller of Primerica Financial Services on Medicare programs, living wills, wills and trusts, and medical directives.

"The programs run every four to six weeks in every city building (for seniors) and then citywide" at the city's Police Athletic League Building and at the All Wars Memorial Building, said Frank Taylor, the city's supervisor of senior services.

"Normally we take 25 people for hair and 25 for mani-pedi," Taylor said of each session.

Services for seniors have greatly expanded this year, with bus trips, yoga sessions, a walking club, photography and art lessons, smartphone lessons and more.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority voted in March 2022 to fund programs for youth and senior citizens with a $650,000 grant.

The grant has also funded camps and recreation programs for youth.

There is no guarantee the grant will continue, Mayor Marty Small Sr. has said, but if it doesn't the city will find other funds to continue the programs from its $235 million budget.

Lt. Gov. Shelia Y. Oliver, a CRDA board member, supported the grant.

The city did not have any outreach to seniors, Oliver said last year. There were state and county programs available, including programs to provide meals and transportation to older residents.

Senior services were cut when the city faced possible bankruptcy in 2015-16 and had to drastically slash its budget.

Now, the city has focused on providing activities to bring people together and improve their quality of life, Small said Tuesday.

"The city never did anything like this. We brought the program back on steroids," Small said as he dropped in to talk to participants.

"This is our first time doing this," said Ocean Club Vice President Mike Fedorko, who is also the Atlantic County public safety director and praised Small for following through on his promises. "We have had bingo and yoga here (through the city's senior services office)."

Starting in the summer, new programs for seniors included photography classes, smartphone assistance classes, Zumba classes and four senior-day boat rides from Gardner’s Basin.

"We are also in talks with people to bring income tax services back," said Senior Program Coordinator Damon Toombs.

"We just came back from a trip to Trenton," Taylor said, where seniors took a tour of the Statehouse and State Museum.

Another trip is planned for May, this time to tour the Capitol Building, said Senior Program Specialist Stephanine Dixon.

Visit the city calendar at acnj.gov/calendar or call 609-347-5458 for more information on senior programs.