Free Jersey peaches coming to three shore towns Monday

You don't have to move to the country to eat a lot of peaches. You can do that right here in New Jersey.
The state Department of Agriculture will hand out free Jersey-grown peaches to beachgoers in Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights on Monday for National Eat a Peach Day.
New Jersey was ranked third in the country for peach production value last year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service.
“New Jersey peaches are sweet and juicy and available now at your favorite retailers and farms. New Jersey peach season lasts through the end of September, and this is the perfect time to seek out the different varieties from our growers,” state Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said in a news release.
People can get Jersey Fresh peaches Monday in Atlantic City on the Boardwalk at New York Avenue, in Wildwood on the Boardwalk at East Schellenger Avenue next to Morey's Piers, and in Seaside Heights on the Boardwalk at Grant Avenue.
Peaches will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. while supplies last.
The Agriculture Department ran similar promotions earlier this summer involving blueberries and tomatoes.
