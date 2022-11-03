 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free holiday events schedule for Cape May Convention Hall announced

CAPE MAY — With the holidays right around the corner, the city has several free events for people to enjoy starting early next month.

To kick off Christmas, the city will host their annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2nd in the Rotary Park at 7 p.m.

On Dec. 3 and 4, the free, annual Crafts at Christmas Arts and Crafts Show will be held at the Convention Hall. The event will featured holiday decors from local and regional artists and crafters.

The free annual Holiday Concert and Reception the City of Cape May hosts will also happen at the Convention Hall the following week on Dec. 10. The concert will have the New York based trio America's Sweethearts performing holiday classics like "Let it Snow" and "Christmas Land" with a live band.

For additional information and holiday events, visit www.capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

