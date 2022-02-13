 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free COVID testing closed in Atlantic City today, still open in Galloway

The free COVID-19 PCR testing being held at the Carnegie Center in Atlantic City will not be available today due to inclement weather, county public information officer Linda Gilmore announced this morning.

Testing will still be available at 421 Chris Gaupp Drive in Galloway Township through 7 p.m. today. Walk-ins are welcome.

Both sites are provided as a collaborative effort of Atlantic County and Stockton University. Vault Health is the vendor for the Carnegie site, and Praxis is the vendor for the Galloway site.

Testing is available seven days a week in Galloway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for state residents ages 2 and older, and on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. in Atlantic City for state residents ages 4 and older.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

