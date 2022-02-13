Free COVID testing closed in Atlantic City today, still open in Galloway

The free COVID-19 PCR testing being held at the Carnegie Center in Atlantic City will not be available today due to inclement weather, county public information officer Linda Gilmore announced this morning.
Testing will still be available at 421 Chris Gaupp Drive in Galloway Township through 7 p.m. today. Walk-ins are welcome.
Both sites are provided as a collaborative effort of Atlantic County and Stockton University. Vault Health is the vendor for the Carnegie site, and Praxis is the vendor for the Galloway site.
Testing is available seven days a week in Galloway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for state residents ages 2 and older, and on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. in Atlantic City for state residents ages 4 and older.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.