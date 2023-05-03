Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, a national campaign by the comic book industry intended to draw new readers into comic shops with a selection of free books.

Level Up Entertainment in the Hamilton Mall will once again be participating, taking over a good portion of the shopping center with guest creators, cosplayers, vendors and a live band.

"This year we are trying to pack our event with activities and experiences," Level Up manager Scott Fine said. "We have returning guests like Fred Van Lente and Dennis Calero along with new folks like Natasha Allegri and Reilly Brown."

The first Free Comic Book Day was held in May 2002, timed to the release of Sony's first live-action Spider-Man movie. Since then, the superhero movie has become a staple of the first weekend in May, as evidenced by this weekend's release of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

And while a Guardians book isn't among those being offered this year, the comics-curious can pick up free books starring Spider-Man, the X-Men, Dog Man, Star Trek, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many more beloved characters.

Copies of those books will be scattered throughout the vendor tables at the mall, Fine said, so shoppers are encouraged to visit the different sellers and check out their art, collectibles and other items.

Apart from comics, shoppers can listen to music from Super Thrash Bros., who perform metal covers of old-school video game scores; participate in pinball and cosplay competitions and board game demos; and enter raffles for prizes, with proceeds benefiting a scholarship fund in memory of Harry Jackson.

Jackson, 32, of Brigantine, a regular at Level Up, died last year in a crash in Pennsylvania. The pinball section of Level Up is named "Harry's Arcade" in his memory.

Free Comic Book Day runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. For more information, call 609-569-9200 or visit levelupentertainment.com.

