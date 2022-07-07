Free blueberries to be given out on Atlantic City and Wildwood boardwalks Friday

Boardwalk visitors in Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights can pick up some free blueberries on Friday, also known as National Blueberry Day, courtesy of the state.

Blueberries were the state's No. 1 crop in New Jersey in 2021 with a production value of $78 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will distribute free blueberries to beachgoers at New York Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, Schellenger Avenue and the Boardwalk in Wildwood and along the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

“This was a very popular event last year, and we are thrilled to return,” state Agriculture Secretary Douglas H. Fisher said Thursday in a news release.

Blueberries were first cultivated and grown in New Jersey in 1916 by Elizabeth Coleman White in Burlington County, and the Hammonton area has become one of the country's biggest and most famous blueberry growing areas.

There is a Whitesbog Blueberry Summer Festival at Whitesbog Historic Farm & Village in Browns Mills, Burlington County, each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 23. Visitors can buy blueberries, blueberry products and blueberry bushes, enjoy food and crafts from vendors, listen to live music and tour a historic agricultural area.

The blueberry season for New Jersey lasts through the end of July. During its height, production can be as high as 250,000-300,000 crates per day, according to the state.

At Tuesday's Atlantic County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Jim Bertino, of Hammonton, said the crop this year is strong and demand for New Jersey blueberries is high.

Losses due to weather in some more southern states have meant more interest in buying New Jersey's crop, Bertino said.

Blueberries will be available while supplies last, the department said. In Atlantic City, the giveaway will be near Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum and in Wildwood near Morey's Piers. Both are areas of high tourist activity.

New Jersey annually ranks in the top six in the U.S. in the production of blueberries, according to the state. Farmers here harvested 41 million pounds of blueberries on 8,900 acres last year.

The National Blueberry Day promotion is taking place in conjunction with the New Jersey Blueberry Industry Advisory Council.

Blueberries are low in calories and high in nutrients. Visit findjerseyfresh.com to see where blueberries are available locally and to find recipes.