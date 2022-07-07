Free blueberries to be given out on Atlantic City and Wildwood boardwalks Friday

Boardwalk visitors in Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights can pick up some free blueberries on Friday, also known as National Blueberry Day, courtesy of the state.
Blueberries were the state's No. 1 crop in New Jersey in 2021 with a production value of $78 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will distribute free blueberries to beachgoers at New York Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, Schellenger Avenue and the Boardwalk in Wildwood and along the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.
“This was a very popular event last year, and we are thrilled to return,” state Agriculture Secretary Douglas H. Fisher said Thursday in a news release.
Blueberries were first cultivated and grown in New Jersey in 1916 by Elizabeth Coleman White in Burlington County, and the Hammonton area has become one of the country's biggest and most famous blueberry growing areas.
There is a Whitesbog Blueberry Summer Festival at Whitesbog Historic Farm & Village in Browns Mills, Burlington County, each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 23. Visitors can buy blueberries, blueberry products and blueberry bushes, enjoy food and crafts from vendors, listen to live music and tour a historic agricultural area.
HAMMONTON — Blueberry season is in full bloom in South Jersey.
The blueberry season for New Jersey lasts through the end of July. During its height, production can be as high as 250,000-300,000 crates per day, according to the state.
At Tuesday's Atlantic County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Jim Bertino, of Hammonton, said the crop this year is strong and demand for New Jersey blueberries is high.
Losses due to weather in some more southern states have meant more interest in buying New Jersey's crop, Bertino said.
Blueberries will be available while supplies last, the department said. In Atlantic City, the giveaway will be near Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum and in Wildwood near Morey's Piers. Both are areas of high tourist activity.
New Jersey annually ranks in the top six in the U.S. in the production of blueberries, according to the state. Farmers here harvested 41 million pounds of blueberries on 8,900 acres last year.
The National Blueberry Day promotion is taking place in conjunction with the New Jersey Blueberry Industry Advisory Council.
Blueberries are low in calories and high in nutrients. Visit findjerseyfresh.com to see where blueberries are available locally and to find recipes.
Sally Gerhardt, of Egg Harbor Township, looks over teapot ornaments at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Chuck Biondi and Brannon Kincaid, both of Hammonton, load blueberries for sale at the Hammonton Chamber of Commerce tent, at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. They expect to sell over a million blueberries at the event. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
David Damiano, of Hammonton, helps Margoth Flores, of Estell Manor, with her blueberries and blueberry pastries at the Chamber of Commerce tent, at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
From left, Jackie Kincaid, her daughter, Cassie, and Amie Bart, all of Hammonton, serve up blueberry crisps at the Hammonton Soroptimist tent at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Kerri Valichka, of Sweedsboro, left, buys a blueberry pie from Nandine Ammirato, of Vineland, at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Savannah Hope, of Petersburg, center, looks over a bracelet with her mother, Chelsea, to her left, at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Nancy Aretz and Carla Howell, of Morristown, with Tracie Moir, of Vineland, have a hard time holding all of the boxes of blueberries and blueberry pastries they bought at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Kristin Privitera and Sharon Austin, of the Hammonton Soroptomists fill a bag with fresh blueberry crisps to Anthony Badovani, of Hammonton, at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
David Winter, of Blue Anchor, takes a photo of his wife, Sharon, next to the blueberry sign at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Amusement rides attract young and old at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Arts and crafts tents attract the attention of those at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Carl Farrell, of Mays Landing, takes home one of the cases of blueberries be bought at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Crafters and food vendors attract the attention of those at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Fresh bleary jam was one of the many blueberry items on sale at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Sam Settles, of the Hammonton Lions Club, hawks blueberry hand pies the club was selling at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
JoAnn Cort and her son, Matthew, of Watertown, sample the blueberry pastries at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Cheryl Young, of Hammonton, arranges her homemade decorated pillows she was selling at the Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The 2022 Red, White and Blueberry Festival, in Hammonton, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Kerri Valichka, of Swedesboro, left, buys a blueberry pie from Nandine Ammirato, of Vineland, at the Red, White & Blueberry Festival in Hammonton on Sunday.
Sam Settles, of the Hammonton Lions Club, hawks blueberry hand pies the club was selling.
Chuck Biondi and Branon Kincaid, both of Hammonton, load blueberries for sale. Millions of berries were sold at the festival.
Fresh jam was one of the many blueberry items on sale.
