 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Frantic City festival will bring indie-rock to Atlantic City this fall

  • 0
Orange Loop

Atlantic City's Orange Loop, which includes restaurants like Bourre, will host an outdoor rock festival Sept. 24.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

A new music festival is coming to Atlantic City, bringing an impressive array of indie rock acts to an outdoor venue in the Orange Loop entertainment district in September.

The Frantic City festival will feature Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Superchunk, Shannon & the Clams, Murder City Devils, Rocket from the Crypt and more when it's staged at the Orange Loop Amphitheater on the outdoor grounds next to the Bourré bar & restaurant near the Boardwalk on New York Avenue.

Frantic City will start at noon Sept. 24 at the venue just down the street from the new indie rock venue Anchor Rock Club, which is not affiliated with the festival. Frantic City is being presented by OLA in conjunction with Asbury Park music shop Holdfast Records and Todd Abramson, the North Jersey music promoter who formerly booked Maxwell's in Hoboken and now does so at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City.

The festival's all-day slate of bands will be hosted by comedian-actor-musician Fred Armisen and also includes Swedish garage-rockabilly band The Raveonettes, New Jersey punk Titus Andronicus, Philly trio Control Top, Berkeley, California, rockers Samiam and Detroit post-punks Protomartyr.

People are also reading…

The festival's existence is another positive sign of cultural life outside the casinos for Atlantic City, beyond the upcoming first full summer in business at the Anchor, where the schedule is filling up with John Waters on April 23, Slaughter Beach, Dog on June 4 and Sun Ra Arkestra on June 25.

"As someone who worked in venues in Asbury Park, N.J. I saw a lot of comparisons and it really made me want to be a part of the revitalization of Atlantic City," co-promoter Joie Holdfast said in a statement. "The opportunity to work with and learn from Todd, and use our collective skills to build something meaningful, both musically and culturally in Atlantic City, seemed like a perfect fit."

Tickets are $80 for general admission and $125 for VIPs and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at FranticCityNJ.com.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin says Russia ‘had no other choice’ in Ukraine

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News