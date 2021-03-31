Frank Guaracini Jr. remembered for generosity

Businessman Frank Guaracini Jr. was known throughout Vineland as a man of multiple hobbies.

Though he held a black belt in karate and was a frequent visitor of the Ocean City beach, the ordained deacon will perhaps be most remembered for his willingness to help others. Guaracini died Tuesday morning at 65, his family confirmed Tuesday in a report in the Vineland Daily Journal.

Guaracini operated the Talk of the Town supermarket on Lincoln Avenue, decades after his father established the family's name with the opening of two ShopRite locations, the report said. The father and son then entered the real estate business with Frank's Realty Co.

A graduate of Sacred Heart High School and a student of the former Glassboro State College, Guaracini was a supporter of the arts, the report said. He endowed the Frank Guaracini Jr. Performing Arts Center at Cumberland County College in the 1990s, and chaired and organized annual Academy Awards-themed galas at the college.

Guaracini also chaired the annual Italian-American Heritage Gala Ball in the city.

Guaracini is survived by his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth (Vastano), children Frank III (Amanda), Constance and Victoria; sister Joan Marandino (Joseph); brother Joseph; and grandchild Charlotte Guaracini.

