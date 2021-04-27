Fox, possibly rabid, on the loose in Vineland

VINELAND — The city Health Department is attempting to locate a fox that attacked multiple people Sunday.

Animal control on Sunday was dispatched to a residence on Riviera Boulevard for a report of a fox attacking two people, the department said Tuesday in a news release. After that initial report, the department learned the fox attacked another individual and chased two others. This behavior has led the department to suspect the fox is rabid. Animal control has been unable to capture it.

Anyone having come in physical contact with the fox is encouraged to contact their health care provider and receive post-exposure treatment. Health Officer Robert Dickinson also advised members of the public to check their pets for wounds of unknown origin.

"We are also asking residents in the area to be watchful for any animals exhibiting strange behavior, signs of illness or undue aggression," Dickinson added. "The fox may have had altercations with other wildlife and if rabid may have exposed other animals."

Anyone who may have come in contact with the fox, or had their pets come in contact with the fox, can call the Vineland Health Department at 856-794-4131.

