Fox captured in Vineland confirmed to have rabies
VINELAND — A fox captured by Animal Control tested positive for rabies after attacking several people Monday.

On Tuesday, the Vineland Health Department announced it was searching for the fox after reports of it attacking at least three people and chasing two others in the area of Riviera Boulevard. The behavior of the fox led officials to suspect it was rabid.

Vineland Health Department Officer Robert Dickinson said in a news release that homeowners should check their pets for wounds of unknown origin. Residents in the area are also being asked to be mindful of any animals exhibiting strange behavior, signs of illness or undue aggression.

"We do not know at this time how long the fox has been ill, if it has attacked any other wildlife or if there are other foxes which could be rabid as well." Dickinson added.

Individuals who may have come in contact with, or had their pets come in contact with the fox are encouraged to contact the Health Department at 856-794-4131.

