Fourth of July celebrations draw large mostly maskless crowds across South Jersey

Hundreds of New Jerseyans flocked to Fourth of July celebrations around the region Sunday, going maskless and worry free for the first time in more than a year.
In Hammonton, crowds of residents and visitors decked out in red, white and blue lined the streets for the fifth annual Independence Day Parade, sponsored by MainStreet Hammonton.
Patriotic songs like “I’m Proud to be an American,” and “Born in the U.S.A.,” rang out over the loud speaker as the procession looped its way around town and paradegoers sang, clapped and cheered.
The celebration was extra special after the parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“We were cooped up all year and to be able to get out, see your neighbors and friends all while celebrating America, it’s just the best,” said Deputy Mayor Tom Gribbin, who was dressed head to toe in the stars and stripes. “And this is by far the biggest turnout we’ve gotten so far. It’s beautiful to have everyone out.”
Brooke Sacco, one of the parade’s organizers, said the event continues to grow every year.
“It feels great to be back again, everyone loves (the parade),” Sacco said.
This year’s event included a patriotic bike decorating contest that also garnered a large turnout of families and children.
The parade also drew newcomers like Joanne Stevens.
“I’ve never been (to the parade) before, but this was great. I’m definitely going to come again next year,” Stevens said. “And it feels wonderful to be out celebrating again. I mean it’s perfect weather, you really couldn’t ask for a better day.”
In Upper Township, a day-long celebration kicked off at 1 p.m. at Amanda’s Field on Sunset Drive.
The event featured food trucks, face painting, live music, craft vendors and more.
The goal of the celebration was to draw people into Upper Township to support local businesses, said Committeewoman Kim Hayes, who is also the head of sports and recreational programs for the township.
“This is extra special because not only were we trying to get everyone together again, but we really wanted to focus on our local businesses,” Hayes said. “So many of them were hit so hard by the pandemic so our goal was to keep people in Upper Township, celebrating here and bringing people into town to increase some foot traffic for our businesses and vendors here.”
Kate Turner, owner of an organic soap and candle company called Stoney End, was thrilled to be able to sell her products at Sunday’s celebration.
“This is the first year I’m doing this since last year’s was canceled so it feels nice to be out here,” Turner said. “It’s especially great to see people, fresh faces and to be able to communicate again.”
Kara Crowley attended the event with her family and said it was the perfect opportunity for her kids to socialize with others again.
“This is an all-day affair, so it’s good for them to be able to get out and play with some other kids again,” Crowley said.
Atlantic City was set to welcome more visitors than even before the pandemic, according to the Casino Association of New Jersey.
“This Independence Day will feel very different from last year’s celebration, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to Atlantic City and enjoy all that this beachfront resort destination has to offer,” Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber said Thursday.
