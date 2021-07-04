Fourth of July celebrations draw large mostly maskless crowds across South Jersey

The parade also drew newcomers like Joanne Stevens.

“I’ve never been (to the parade) before, but this was great. I’m definitely going to come again next year,” Stevens said. “And it feels wonderful to be out celebrating again. I mean it’s perfect weather, you really couldn’t ask for a better day.”

In Upper Township, a day-long celebration kicked off at 1 p.m. at Amanda’s Field on Sunset Drive.

The event featured food trucks, face painting, live music, craft vendors and more.

The goal of the celebration was to draw people into Upper Township to support local businesses, said Committeewoman Kim Hayes, who is also the head of sports and recreational programs for the township.

“This is extra special because not only were we trying to get everyone together again, but we really wanted to focus on our local businesses,” Hayes said. “So many of them were hit so hard by the pandemic so our goal was to keep people in Upper Township, celebrating here and bringing people into town to increase some foot traffic for our businesses and vendors here.”

Kate Turner, owner of an organic soap and candle company called Stoney End, was thrilled to be able to sell her products at Sunday’s celebration.