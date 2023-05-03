ATLANTIC CITY — For fans of Ventnor's Cardinal Bistro, which closed in 2019, waiting five months after owner Michael Brennan made the announcement that a new Cardinal restaurant would open in the Orange Loop was exciting.

City resident Sam Barby is a supporter of Brennan, who doubles as the executive chef of Cardinal. He said the new restaurant was something that people have been excited about for a long time.

"I've had the pleasure to watch Chef Michael Brennan for many years. I remember the start of Cardinal Bistro in Ventnor and the conception of the Cardinal Dinner Club," said Barby about Brennan's first restaurant, which opened in 2016. "Watching him move on to become the head chef at Josie Kelly's in Northfield and grow their menu into something that patrons from all around would talk about, and continue to talk about, proves his culinary expertise has been amazing."

The new Cardinal opened April 26, but a small ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Wednesday's drizzles so others in the community, like Barby, could welcome the restaurant. Others in attendance included Cardinal co-owner Tom Brennan, partners Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah, real estate developer Pat Fasano and Mayor Marty Small Sr.

"We’re proud to join our fellow businesses in the Orange Loop and become an active part of the community here," said Brennan, who has partnered with city nonprofits like the C.R.O.P.S. farmers market and the Atlantic City Arts Foundation to allow local artists to beautify the Cardinal site. "The support from the city has been strong, from Mayor Small to Councilman Shabazz to police Chief Sarkos, we’re all about partnerships and contributing to the city’s ongoing rebirth.”

The former Ventnor housed 40 seats and was BYOB, but the new Cardinal at 201 S. New York Ave. seats more than 125 guests inside with more seating outside, two bars, a lounge area and more.

Cardinal is located at the site of the former Cajun cuisine bar and restaurant Bourre. Brennan said he plans to use the outdoor stage for live music and entertainment once they expand the restaurant to include outdoor seating in their patio and garden areas.

The inside houses plenty of greenery, wood and plants, complementing the restaurant's open, modern vibes. The natural aesthetic of Cardinal also pairs with Brennan's goal to use seasonal, sustainable and responsibly sourced ingredients from the surrounding area and the state.

Barby said after sampling what Cardinal had to offer customers, he thinks it will prove to other chefs and restaurateurs that opening a restaurant in Atlantic City that isn't in a casino is not only safe, but a wise choice.

Brennan said he's committed to raising the bar for hospitality and fine dining in Atlantic City, but doing so in a casual, welcoming setting.

“Opening Cardinal in the Orange Loop feels like a dream come true," said Brennan. "We’re making good on a pledge to our community to create an essential place to dine, enjoy quality cuisine and experience fun, elevated hospitality."

Cardinal is open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Its bar and lounge are open from 5 p.m. to midnight those same nights. Call 609-246-6670 or visit cardinal-ac.com for more information.