LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 4-year-old girl was struck by a car Saturday, officials said.
The Lower Township Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle near Fishing Creek Road and Lennox Avenue, in the Fishing Creek section of the township.
Lower Township Rescue Squad treated the girl on scene for her injuries before she was flown to the Cooper Medical Center in Camden for further treatment. She was released from the hospital Sunday.
A police investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from the Villas section of Lower Township, traveling westbound on Lennox Avenue. The man, whose name was not released, stated the girl ran out in front of him, and he was unable to avoid striking her. There is no indication that the driver was speeding or using his cell phone at the time of the incident, according to officials.
The girl was found several yards from the point of the collision.
Officer James Mathis and Sgt. John Armbruster completed the investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.