Four women holding top roles in Atlantic City casinos: 'It's long overdue'

“I feel like there’s somebody like me, or more like me, that can be in these roles, in these positions, that can take on more responsibility,” Hall said. “Our leadership and management teams need to reflect the communities we live in and what our employees look like.”

“Because this hasn’t happened overnight, there’s a part of me that says, ‘This is the way it should be,’” Grace said.

Jacqueline Grace

Education: Stony Brook University, Bachelor of Engineering in electrical and computer engineering; University of Virginia, M.B.A.

Being named senior vice presi dent and general manager of Tropicana is a bit of a homecomi ng for Grace, who started her career in gaming at Bally’s nearly a decade ago.

Speaking about women in leadership positions, Grace, 43, of Ocean City, said one of the biggest misconceptions was that they do not want those jobs in the gaming industry.

“There are plenty of women who aspire to leadership roles and senior leadership roles,” she said. “That’s why I think it’s so critical to have representation. Representation matters. So, when women see other women in the role, they believe it’s possible.”