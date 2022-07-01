Four-way stops added to a pair of Simpson Avenue intersections in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — New four-way stops should make a pair of intersections safer for both cars and pedestrians, city officials said Friday.
Traffic must now stop in all directions where Simpson Avenue meets both 11th and 13th streets. The addition intends to slow traffic in a neighborhood already filled with four-way stops, officials said in a news release.
“Public safety will always be our top priority,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a statement. “I’m glad to see this work get done.”
City police are reminding drivers and pedestrians about the change when they approach the intersection.
