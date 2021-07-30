 Skip to main content
Five tornadoes touched down in New Jersey, two in Ocean County
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in New Jersey.

The weather service’s Mount Holly office confirmed two tornadoes touched down Thursday in southern Ocean County — an EF-2 in Waretown and an EF-1 in Barnegat Township. The Barnegat tornado had top winds of 100 to 105 mph, while the Waretown tornado had winds of up to 115 mph, officials said.

The fast-moving storms left people without power, caused minor injuries and damaged homes, leaving some temporarily displaced.

On Friday, residents of the upscale High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township were busy cleaning up the damage from the storm. Utility trucks lined the streets as they worked to restore power to the area.

The Guertler family is accustomed to seeing storm warnings but typically doesn’t think much of it, said Joanne Guertler. However, when the bottom of the house started shaking Thursday night, they immediately got to a safe spot to seek shelter from the storm.

Debris from the tornado shattered a window, and old fencing along the side of their house fell down, leaving only one piece standing, Guertler said.

Long Beach Township police began receiving 911 calls for medical assistance in High Bar Harbor about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, the department said.

Three residents were treated on the scene for lacerations, police said. Others were evacuated and taken to the Barnegat Light firehouse for shelter.

Five utility poles were damaged in the storm, and several roofs were blown off houses, police said.

Survey teams examined damage left behind in the storm’s wake Thursday as it crossed the Delaware River and moved across the state to the Jersey Shore. Multiple storm surveys took place Friday.

Strong winds downed trees and power lines near Trenton and Hopewell in Mercer County. There also were reports of wind, rain and hail damage in Lakehurst and Barnegat Township in Ocean County, and Willingboro and Mount Holly in Burlington County.

A home on Arnold Avenue in Long Beach Township had siding from another property’s fence in its lawn. The home also sustained some broken windows and had fence knocked down. At another home, a boat and its trailer were flipped upside down in a driveway.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said at least eight homes suffered major damage. There was also a significant amount of tree damage in Barnegat and in the area of Wells Mills County Park.

Emergency crews worked through the night to render aid to the area.

By Friday morning, most of High Bar Harbor’s power had been restored with the exception of about 15 houses that sustained extensive damage.

An EF-0 tornado, packing winds of 65 mph, briefly touched down in Essex County, the National Weather Service in New York City said. It severely damaged a home and uprooted trees in Verona, forecasters said.

There have been 23 tornado warnings issued in the state by the weather service this year, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, which collects environmental data from cooperating members through an observing network and posts the data and reports. That number shatters the previous record of 16 just 2 years ago.

New Jersey had seen three small tornadoes in July before Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There were two twisters in Little Egg Harbor Township and Woodbine, as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the coast, and a tornado struck a portion of Burlington County on July 17.

The weather service also confirmed two tornadoes touched down Thursday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

