Five tornadoes touched down in New Jersey, two in Ocean County

Three residents were treated on the scene for lacerations, police said. Others were evacuated and taken to the Barnegat Light firehouse for shelter.

Five utility poles were damaged in the storm, and several roofs were blown off houses, police said.

Survey teams examined damage left behind in the storm’s wake Thursday as it crossed the Delaware River and moved across the state to the Jersey Shore. Multiple storm surveys took place Friday.

Strong winds downed trees and power lines near Trenton and Hopewell in Mercer County. There also were reports of wind, rain and hail damage in Lakehurst and Barnegat Township in Ocean County, and Willingboro and Mount Holly in Burlington County.

A home on Arnold Avenue in Long Beach Township had siding from another property’s fence in its lawn. The home also sustained some broken windows and had fence knocked down. At another home, a boat and its trailer were flipped upside down in a driveway.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said at least eight homes suffered major damage. There was also a significant amount of tree damage in Barnegat and in the area of Wells Mills County Park.

Emergency crews worked through the night to render aid to the area.