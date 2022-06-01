Four Pennsylvanian men arrested in Atlantic City Monday after BB-gun shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Four Pennsylvanian men were arrested Monday after one allegedly shot somebody with a BB gun, city police said.

Atlantic City police responded to the first block of North Arkansas Avenue at 6:40 p.m. after receiving reports that someone had been shot by a BB-gun pellet. According to police, somebody then told Officer Wen You that he had been shot with a BB pellet coming from a white Nissan Altima with four men inside.

Officers Joseph Kelly Jr. and Matthew Talavera stopped a car that fit the description close to the scene and stopped it at the intersection of Arctic and Michigan avenues.

Police searched the car and allegedly found two airsoft pellet guns.

Police also found a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine, police said.

Police said that the firearm was a ghost gun – a self-assembled gun that lacks a serial number, making it difficult to trace.

All four of those arrested were from Pennsylvania. Three – Isaiah Burris, 27; Joshua Carrion, 23 and Damian Maestre, 23 – were from Philadelphia. The fourth, Owen Ricketts, 23, was from Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

All four were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, transporting a firearm without a permit, transporting a weapon without a serial number, possession of a high-capacity magazine and other related weapons offenses.

Ricketts was charged with simple assault with a weapon for his alleged use of the airsoft gun, and is also facing two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and related weapons charges for his alleged possession of the airsoft guns.

Police said they arrested the four men without incident and they were later remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. The news release stressed that the men have not been proven guilty.

Those with additional information regarding the incident are being urged to contact the department Criminal Investigation Section at (609) 347-5766. Anonymous tips can be texted to tip411 (847411) by starting the text with ACPD.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

