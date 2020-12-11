Four PA residents arrested for drugs, weapons during car stop

ATLANTIC CITY — Four Pennsylvania residents were arrested near City Hall Thursday after police discovered weapons and evidence of a meth lab during a car stop.
Colleen Coffin, 41, and Timothy Kurkierewicz, 41, both of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Timothy Collins, 34, and Juliya Hess, 27, both of Downington, Pennsylvania were all charged with maintaining a drug-production facility, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, two counts of possession of illegal drugs, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of drugs with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Atlantic City Police Officer Aaron Jones pulled over a vehicle with the suspects around 10:37 a.m. in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, about a block from City Hall, after observing what he believed to be a drug transaction.
Officers say they located a 22-caliber rifle, a handgun, 17 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, and a large bag containing items to cook, produce, and store methamphetamine.
The New Jersey State Police Hazardous Materials Response Team were called in to assist in the investigation.
Kurkierewicz and Collins were additionally charged with certain person not to possess a weapon.
All four people were taken to the county jail.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
