Four PA residents arrested for drugs, weapons during car stop

ATLANTIC CITY — Four Pennsylvania residents were arrested near City Hall Thursday after police discovered weapons and evidence of a meth lab during a car stop.

Colleen Coffin, 41, and Timothy Kurkierewicz, 41, both of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Timothy Collins, 34, and Juliya Hess, 27, both of Downington, Pennsylvania were all charged with maintaining a drug-production facility, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, two counts of possession of illegal drugs, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of drugs with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Atlantic City Police Officer Aaron Jones pulled over a vehicle with the suspects around 10:37 a.m. in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, about a block from City Hall, after observing what he believed to be a drug transaction.

Officers say they located a 22-caliber rifle, a handgun, 17 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, and a large bag containing items to cook, produce, and store methamphetamine.

The New Jersey State Police Hazardous Materials Response Team were called in to assist in the investigation.