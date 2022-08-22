 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four of five Cape May Council seats are up for a vote this fall

Cape May has lost about eight years' worth of video recordings of municipal meetings, deleted by a streaming service after a contract was not renewed. It appears that they cannot be retrieved. State law does not require meetings be video recorded, and if they are, the recordings do not legally need to be kept once the meeting minutes are adopted.  

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

CAPE MAY — City government could see a major shift in January, with four of the five seats on City Council up for election this November.

Mayor Zack Mullock is the only member of the governing body whose seat is not up for a vote.

Potential candidates have until 4 p.m. Sept. 6 to file petitions for a spot on the ballot. Cape May’s non-partisan council election is held at the same time as the general election.

So far, Councilwoman Loraine Baldwin has filed petitions with the City Clerk’s office, as has former Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear and Mark DiSanto, who ran in 2018 and 2020.

City Council member Stacy Sheehan said last week that she does not plan to run for an additional term “at this time.” She declined to say why. She serves as the deputy mayor.

The three other members will seek new terms.

Council member Shaine P. Meier will run for a third term this year. On Wednesday, he cited the numerous projects currently underway or about to get started, including planned work on the Lafayette Street Park and creating a new library branch at the former Franklin Street School.

“We have a lot of projects that I’ve worked on through the years. Some of them have taken eight years just to get going,” he said.

He said he ran twice unsuccessfully before winning his first term.

Councilman Michael Yeager said he recently decided to seek reelection, but has not yet filed petitions or chosen a campaign manager.

“I have a lot to do,” he said.

Former City Council member Patricia Gray Hendricks wants back on City Council.

“I’m going to run. I’m weighing my options,” she said last week.

There are three four-year terms on council up for election this year, as well as a single unexpired term with two years left.

City Clerk Erin Burke said other people have picked up petitions for a run, but she said, “It’s my practice not to give out the names of people who picked up petitions.”

Elections can be serious business in this small seaside community.

In 2016, Lear took the mayor’s seat from former Mayor Ed Mahaney in what was described as a landslide. In 2020, while already a council member, Mullock beat Lear, tipping the balance on City Council, where he and Sheehan often voted against Lear and Hendricks.

In the same vote, Hendricks lost her reelection to Chris Bezaire, who last year pleaded guilty to stalking and contempt of court. He eventually resigned from council, after defying calls for him to step down for months.

Last November, Yeager was appointed to fill that seat until the 2022 election. He could decide to run for a full term, but said he would run to fill out the remainder of the term, which would mean it would be up for a vote again in 2024.

Baldwin, whom council appointed to Mullock’s council seat after he became mayor, was the lone candidate on the ballot last year, easily winning the rest of the term.

In announcing her campaign, Baldwin cited her experience on Cape May committees and commissions, including the Historic Preservation Commission and the Washington Street Mall Business District board, and her love of the community.

“I love Cape May and was fortunate to move back home several years ago,” she said. “As a member of Council I want to continue to have the opportunity to serve the city. Through a spirit of cooperation and the intent to get things done, I have been part of a team that has accomplished much during my tenure.”

Lear, a retired police lieutenant, announced his campaign for a council seat on Friday.

In Cape May, the mayor is directly elected by the voters, but the city administrator runs the day-to-day operations of the municipality. The mayor has similar duties as the City Council president in other towns, running the meetings, and has a vote on council.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

