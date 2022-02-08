Four hospitalized after New Jersey Transit bus crash on Atlantic City Expressway

Several people were injured Tuesday morning when a NJ Transit bus veered off the Atlantic City Expressway and crashed into a series of trees.
The accident happened just before 4 a.m. at westbound milepost 24.8 in Hamilton Township, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
The bus was carrying nine people, including the driver, when the bus veered off the highway to the right and struck the trees, Curry said.
The driver was entrapped by the crash, and Hammonton firefighters extracted them for the bus. They suffered minor injures, Curry said.
Additionally, two passengers were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, and another two were transported to AtlantiCare's City Division.
All of the injures were non-life-threatening, Curry said.
The remaining passengers were taken from the scene by another New Jersey Transit Bus, Curry added.
The crash's cause remains under investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.