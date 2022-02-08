 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four hospitalized after New Jersey Transit bus crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Four hospitalized after New Jersey Transit bus crash on Atlantic City Expressway

REINVENTING BUS

A NJ Transit bus heads from Egg Harbor Township into Atlantic City in 2019.

 Press archives

Several people were injured Tuesday morning when a NJ Transit bus veered off the Atlantic City Expressway and crashed into a series of trees.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. at westbound milepost 24.8 in Hamilton Township, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The bus was carrying nine people, including the driver, when the bus veered off the highway to the right and struck the trees, Curry said.

The driver was entrapped by the crash, and Hammonton firefighters extracted them for the bus. They suffered minor injures, Curry said.

Additionally, two passengers were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, and another two were transported to AtlantiCare's City Division. 

All of the injures were non-life-threatening, Curry said.

The remaining passengers were taken from the scene by another New Jersey Transit Bus, Curry added.

The crash's cause remains under investigation. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

