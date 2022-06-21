Four graduate from recovery high school in Cape

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Four seniors graduated from Coastal Preparatory High School in Middle Township on Thursday, June 16, said to be the largest graduating class for the school so far.

The school is one of only three high schools in the state designed to educate and support students who are in recovery from substance abuse.

Coastal Prep is a partnership between the Middle Township School District and Cape Assist, the leading prevention and treatment agency in Cape May County.

Thursday’s graduation brings the total number of students who completed the program and graduated to six.

Details of the graduation released by the Middle Township school district withheld the names of the students and their family members, citing privacy concerns.

“Honestly, I never thought I would be here,” one student was quoted as saying.

School officials said other students felt the same.

“My old school – it just wasn’t a good fit for me. There were just so many kids, and I never got the one-on-one time I needed,” the student was quoted as saying in information released by the district. “It was very much a sink or swim situation there. Here, at Coastal Prep – they helped me learn how to float.”

The school uses space at the Court House Church of Christ.

Opening in March of 2019 thanks to a state grant, Coastal Prep provides students with a safe, non-judgmental environment where they can continue their education and receive recovery support, according to Middle Township school officials. They say the setting makes it easy for students to find a sense of belonging and develop lasting connections with teachers, counselors, and their peers.

“We’re a family,” said Anna Cannella, transition coordinator for Coastal Prep. “I’m so, so proud of these students and excited for them to reach this milestone, but selfishly, I’m heartbroken that I won’t be seeing them every day.”

Serving the state’s eight southernmost counties, some students travel as far as an hour and a half each way to make it to class every day.

“It’s an incredible commitment and a testament to how hard these students work and how much they want this,” said Michael Hickman, the interim director of the school.

“This is a program for kids who want to change their lives,” added Katie Faldetta, the executive director of Cape Assist. “These students are ready to start a new chapter and that means doing something radically different. They are ready for that change.”

“This program has humble beginnings, but it’s been incredible to watch it grow,” said Toni Lehman, assistant superintendent of Middle Township School District. “This is more than a school; it is a home, and this is a family. Each student has a unique story that brought them here and a bright future thanks to all they’ve accomplished here.”

“Honestly, before we were here, graduation didn’t seem like it was going to happen,” said a parent of one of the graduates. “We are so grateful for this program. It gave our son his confidence back – his future back. We are extremely proud of him and so thankful for the wonderful teachers, counselors, and staff. This program has meant so much to our family, we are so thankful he had this option, this experience.”

