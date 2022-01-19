Four decades ago, people avoided Melvin Irons' art 'like the plague.' An Atlantic City historian is bringing it out of the basement.

Hunter said Irons told him of another attempted showing, in a parking lot outside the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, a display he said was thwarted by Philadelphia police officers. Irons says his work and its reception can also be seen in the context of the long history of powerful protest art, including famous works like Picasso's antiwar Guernica, which become controversial.

After the Germantown showing, Irons said, some of the MOVE members came to see him. "I came home one day from school, I had a whole living room full of MOVE members," Irons said. "They were there to see what other pictures I had, maybe ask me what I was going to do with them. I don't think they wanted me to make a huge profit from them. I just wanted the story to be told."

He put the paintings in his basement and turned to other career pursuits. "I didn't make any paintings," he said. "I was busy trying to make a living. I wasn't as committed as some of my fellow students who managed to hang in there and starve, become big in the art world in Philadelphia. I couldn't see that. I couldn't be upstairs painting or wherever, and have nothing to eat in the house."