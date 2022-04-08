Four cases of cryptosporidium confirmed in Cape May County

The Cape May County Health Department has confirmed four cases of cryptosporidium and 11 probable cases in the county, the department said Friday.

Cryptosporidium is an intestinal illness caused by a parasite, the Health Department said in a news release. The parasite can be spread through water, food or when a person touches their mouth with contaminated hands.

It is different from the stomach flu, which is a viral infection, the county said.

The first case was reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health on March 23. Atlantic County then reported the case to Cape May County as they identified Misty Meadow Sheep Dairy Farm in Woodbine as a possible source of the infection, the Cape department said.

Cape May County also reported its first unrelated case March 23.

Both the Atlantic County and Cape May County cases identified Misty Meadow as a common location visited within the infection period.

Following this finding, Misty Meadow implemented all mitigation procedures requested by the Health Department, the county said, including installing handwashing stations and signage, and providing visitor education. As a result, the department determined no further action was necessary, and never found a need to close the farm.