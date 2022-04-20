 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four-car crash in Lower Township results in road closure

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

LOWER TOWNSHIP — There was a four-car crash in the township Tuesday, according to the Lower Township Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the four-car crash at the intersection of Seashore Road and Lincoln Boulevard at around 3:42 p.m.  

They said that officers saw a black Toyota 4Runner SUV with severe damage to its front at the intersection, while three other cars just south of the traffic signal on Seashore Road were also severely damaged.According to police, four occupants in the respective vehicles were taken by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center for injuries resulting from the crash.

Police alleged that an investigation indicated that the driver of the Toyota 4Runner had not yielded to the flow of traffic while heading north on Seashore Road when it hit another car. The second car consequently collided with a third, which subsequently collided with a fourth.

The four cars were all disabled and were towed or otherwise removed by responding towing companies.

Police further alleged that the Toyota 4Runner damaged a property just east of the road.

Multiple agencies aided police with the response, including the Cape May Fire Department, the Erma Fire Department, AtlantiCare medical personnel and Inspira medical personnel.

Additional Lower Township police and fire personnel were on the scene to assist in directing traffic with the Seashore Road and Lincoln Boulevard intersection temporarily closed.

Lower Township Patrol Officer Austin Parker is investigating the incident.

