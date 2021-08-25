 Skip to main content
Four Atlantic City teens arrested for string of car burglaries in Stafford Township
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Four Atlantic City teens have been charged for a string of car burglaries and thefts, Stafford Township Police said.

Police said that Henry Alvarez, 18, and a 15-year-old were both charged with a range of offenses including third degree theft, burglary and conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit those offenses for crimes that occurred on July 24.

In a separate incident on July 28, Alvarez and three other teens between the ages of 14 and 16 were charged with third degree theft, burglary and conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit those offenses.

A total of 91 charges were handed down, police said. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

