Four arrested in connection with Bridgeton murder

Four men were arrested last week in connection with a December murder of Bridgeton man, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's office said in a news release.
Last Friday, Joseph Lawrence, 26, of Millville, Anthony Moore, 33, Armahd Smith, 29, and Frank Lee, 33, all of Bridgeton were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Jose Castro, 27, of Bridgeton.
The charges stem from a Dec. 9 incident that began when Lawrence picked up Castro from his residence at the Ivy Square Apartments in Bridgeton.
The two drove to another location in Bridgeton where Lee, Moore and Smith were waiting to kill Castro, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Upon arrival to this predetermined location, Castro was shot multiple times, taken inside a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan and dumped on Barretts Run Road in Hopewell Township, officials said.
Castro was later located by police in the early morning hours of Dec. 10. The car used to transport Castro was found abandoned and burned on a dirt access road off Gouldtown-Woodruff Road in Bridgeton, officials said.
After the ensuing investigation, Lawrence, Moore, Smith and Lee were all identified as having involvement in Castro's murder, officials said.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
